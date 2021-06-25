Romania's Halep withdraws from 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Romania's Halep withdraws from 2021 Wimbledon Championships. World No. 3 tennis player Simona Halep announced on Friday on social media that she was withdrawing from the 2021 Wimbledon Championships Grand Slam tournament, which she won two years ago. "It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered. I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from 2 years ago, I was excited and honored to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion. Unfortunately, my body didn't cooperate and I'll have to save that feeling for next year," Halep wrote on Instagram. "I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two Majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically. We will see what the future holds but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete. Thank you to everyone at Wimbledon for your understanding and support," Halep added. On May 12, Halep was forced to give up in the second round of the Italian Open, at 6-1 3-3 0-30 against German Angelique Kerber after 57 minutes of play. Due to a calf injury, Halep also missed the French Open. The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Wimbledon, where Halep is the defending champion as she won in 2019 and the 2020 edition was cancelled, takes place June 28-July 10. AGERPRES (RO-author: Marius Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]