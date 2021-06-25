President Klaus Iohannis meets in Brussels with President of Spain's Government, discusses deepening Strategic Partnership

President Klaus Iohannis meets in Brussels with President of Spain's Government, discusses deepening Strategic Partnership. AGERPRES' special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, before the meeting of the European Council, with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks between the two officials aimed at reaffirming the political commitment to deepen and properly capitalize on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, especially in the context of celebrating 140 years of diplomatic relations this year. President Klaus Iohannis is attending a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the head of state also attended the summit of the European People's Party (EPP) and decorated the President of the EPP, Donald Tusk, former President of the European Council, with the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Grand Cross, in a ceremony that took place at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]