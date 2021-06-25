Lorries leaving Romania via Giurgiu waiting 200 minutes at checkpoint

According to the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF), in the last 24 hours a very large number of lorries were transiting through, which increased the waiting time for checking. The lorries transiting through the Giurgiu border point are using five traffic arteries at the check point, but the day before about 1,300 lorries arrived both through the entry and through the exit areas, but on ordinary days the traffic is approximately 800 lorries in 24 hours. According to the Border Police, the waiting time for lorries exiting Romania through PTF Giurgiu is two hundred minutes, while those entering the country have to wait 60 minutes. For cars, the waiting time is 20 minutes both in and out of Romania through PTF Giurgiu. AGERPRES (RO - Camelia Bigan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)