Beko introduces eco-friendly appliances that use recycled materials, bio-composites and detergent saving technologies for sustainable living (press release)

Beko introduces eco-friendly appliances that use recycled materials, bio-composites and detergent saving technologies for sustainable living (press release). Beko's innovative products reflect the brand's sustainability mission Beko, Europe’s leading home appliance brand, believes that humans and the planet are interconnected. To raise awareness of Beko’s sustainability mission, the brand held a virtual showcase of its eco-friendly appliances with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]