Agroland Opens MEGA Store in Bolintin-Vale

Agroland Opens MEGA Store in Bolintin-Vale. Agroland (AG.RO), the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, has opened its seventh MEGA store this year and 12th in total. The unit has 677 sqm and cost EUR0.5 million excluding stock. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]