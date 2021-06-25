PM Citu, dissatisfied bill on foreign investments in state-owned companies is blocked in Chamber of Deputies

PM Citu, dissatisfied bill on foreign investments in state-owned companies is blocked in Chamber of Deputies. Prime Minister Florin Citu today voiced his dissatisfaction that a bill repealing a regulatory act that prohibits foreign investments in state-owned companies is blocked in the Chamber of Deputies. "I am not very happy that this law did not clear the Romanian Parliament. In fact, I am very upset that it did not pass. It is the law by which the Social Democratic Party forbade foreign investments in Romania in state-owned companies. It somehow tells us to give money from the budget, from the Romanians' taxes, to invest in loss-making state-run companies. We passed through the Government the bill that repeals that law. It cleared the Senate but it got stuck in the Chamber of Deputies," premier Citu told a press conference in Piatra Neamt. He hinted that the delay in the passage of the bill in the Lower House led by Ludovic Orban is generated by the internal political struggle in the National Liberal Party. "For a government that is right-wing, center-right, a government that wants reform, a government that attracts investment, there is no justification for that law not to pass, unless ... I hope it's not about internal political struggles and that we should all suffer because someone is trying to obstruct the Government due to internal politics," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Anamaria Constantin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]