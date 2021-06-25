 
Romaniapress.com

June 25, 2021

Minister Aurescu, Armenian president talk about priority attached by EU to security of South Caucasus states
Jun 25, 2021

Minister Aurescu, Armenian president talk about priority attached by EU to security of South Caucasus states.

The visit to the South Caucasus of three EU foreign ministers is a "reconfirmation of the priority that both the EU and the Member States give to the stability and security of states" in this region, including "through greater involvement with a view to a lasting settlement of protracted conflicts," Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday during talks in Yerevan with President Armen Sarksyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, informs a press release sent by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to AGERPRES. In this context, the Romanian top diplomat expressed the EU's support for furthering efforts to de-escalate relations between the two states, including by continuing the release of detainees from Azerbaijan following last year's conflict and Armenia making available the necessary maps for the mine clearance operations. The minister emphasized the importance of these gestures from a humanitarian point of view, respectively for boosting the trust between the two parties, reiterating the EU's readiness to support this process. The minister also stressed the need for confidence-building measures in support of which the EU can get involved. Sensitive aspects of the overall settlement of the conflict were discussed, such as humanitarian access to the region affected by the conflict, the delimitation of the border, the withdrawal of troops from the border area, Minister Aurescu pointing out the steps in which the EU could get involved. As regards the regional situation, similar to the discussions in Baku, Minister Bogdan Aurescu called for the EU-facilitated promotion of a regional cooperation format between the three states of the South Caucasus, so as to project a positive agenda in the region, the Armenian prime minister's reaction being mostly positive, the Romanian ministry specifies. The official reiterated Romania's support for the development of Armenia's cooperation with the EU, including by capitalizing on the opportunities offered by the Eastern Partnership and stressed the importance of leveraging the opportunities created in the process of implementing the EU-Republic of Armenia Consolidated and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement, ratified by Romania in 2019, having fully entered into force on March 1, 2021. The Romanian Minister also pleaded for the continuation of reforms in support of the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, welcoming the progress already made in terms of justice reform. Bilaterally, Minister Bogdan Aurescu evoked, in the discussion with the Armenian President, the solid foundations of the Romanian-Armenian relations: the historical friendship between the Romanian and Armenian peoples, as well as the contribution of the Armenian community in Romania to the achievements in Romanian culture and spirituality. Romania was the first country to recognize the independence of the Republic of Armenia and to establish diplomatic relations with the latter in 1991. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is on a regional tour of the South Caucasus until Saturday, accompanied by the top diplomats from Austria and Lithuania, Alexander Schallenberg and Gabrielius Landsbergis, by virtue of the coordinated mandate with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. The tour is the first concrete outcome of the debates at the Informal Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers (Gymnich format) in Lisbon on 27 May. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Declic community protest in Victoriei Square: Cut special pensions The Declic grassroots movement staged on Friday a choreographed protest in Bucharest's Victoriei Square, with approximately 100 people unfurling three 30-meter-long banners that read "Cut special pensions". The Declic community is calling on the government to finalize the bill that (...)

President Iohannis, Spanish PM Sanchez reaffirm the political commitment to deepen and properly capitalize on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, before the meeting of the European Council, with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks between the two officials aimed at reaffirming the political commitment to deepen and (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 25,728 people immunized in last 24 hours; 10,952 - with first dose Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours 25,728 vaccine doses were administered, of which 17,861 - the Pfizer vaccine, 6,135 - Johnson&Johnson, 1,110 - the Moderna vaccine and 622 - the AstraZeneca vaccine. CNCAV shows (...)

ForMin Aurescu highlights in Baku the importance the EU attaches to the countries in its Eastern Neighbourhood Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted on Friday the importance that the European Union attaches to the countries in its Eastern Neighbourhood, as well as the EU interest in an increased involvement in the region, including in order to solve prolonged conflicts, in talks in Baku (...)

Mazars' experts on the digital single market: A new VAT regime designed to be less complex, more fraud-proof, and business friendly The EU VAT MOSS expands to other goods and services – as of 1 July 2021 it will be called ‘One-Stop Shop’ (OSS) A significant increase in VAT collected is expected, as the import VAT exemption for individuals will no longer be applicable Businesses operating electronic interfaces (marketplaces or (...)

PM Citu: When it comes to vocational education, we already have very good practices in Romania On Friday, Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his support for dual education, but also for the competition for funding between research centers. The clarifications were made during a conference organized by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) and the German Committee on (...)

EY: COVID-19 accelerates interest in 5G, support is needed to implement The pandemic has prompted greater interest in 5G and IoT for 52% of organizations 64% of businesses are struggling to identify the right 5G strategy vendor 18% of organization respondents see telecoms as digital transformation experts Almost three quarters of enterprises (71%) believe that the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |