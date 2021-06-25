 
June 25, 2021

President Iohannis, Spanish PM Sanchez reaffirm the political commitment to deepen and properly capitalize on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain
President Iohannis, Spanish PM Sanchez reaffirm the political commitment to deepen and properly capitalize on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain.

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, before the meeting of the European Council, with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks between the two officials aimed at reaffirming the political commitment to deepen and (...)

