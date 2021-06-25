ForMin Aurescu highlights in Baku the importance the EU attaches to the countries in its Eastern Neighbourhood



ForMin Aurescu highlights in Baku the importance the EU attaches to the countries in its Eastern Neighbourhood.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted on Friday the importance that the European Union attaches to the countries in its Eastern Neighbourhood, as well as the EU interest in an increased involvement in the region, including in order to solve prolonged conflicts, in talks in Baku (...)