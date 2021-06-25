Senate Speaker Anca Dragu: Romanian economy is prepared to absorb more investments

Senate President Anca Dragu declared on Friday that during the first quarter of 2021, Romania registered the highest economic growth in the European Union and that it represents a strong argument in favor of the fact that "the economy is prepared to absorb more investments". The clarifications (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]