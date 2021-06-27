GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 46 following over 17.000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours



A number of 46 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 17,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,080,630 (...)