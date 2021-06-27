 
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 46 following over 17.000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 46 following over 17.000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

A number of 46 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 17,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,080,630 (...)

Orban: Whoever is elected PNL chairman must be prime minister Piatra Neamt, June 27 /Agerpres/ - National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said that whoever is elected PNL chairman must be prime minister, adding that there is a big difference between him and the team that supports Florin Citu for the party leadership in terms of his relations with (...)

PM Citu: "Vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. It's that simple!" Bucharest, June 27 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that in Bucharest, which has the highest vaccination rate in the country, no case of COVID-19 has been registered in the last 24 hours, which shows that vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. (...)

GCS: 92 patients with COVID-19 in ICU; hospitalized persons - 522 Bucharest, June 27 /Agerpres/ - A number of 522 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 92 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. In total, 1,888 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection (...)

Partial local elections in 36 localities in 23 counties Polling stations organized in 36 localities in 23 counties for the partial local elections opened on Sunday, with voters expected to go to the polls to elect their mayors and, in a single commune, the Local Council. Partial local elections are being held in 6 cities and 30 communes, with... (...)

Partial local elections in 36 localities; polling stations - opened Bucharest, June 27 /Agerpres/ - Polling stations organized in 36 localities in 23 counties for the partial local elections opened on Sunday, with voters expected to go to the polls to elect their mayors and, in a single commune, the Local Council. Partial local elections are being held in 6 (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Armenian President Sarksyan talk about priority attached by EU to stability and security of South Caucasus states The visit to the South Caucasus of three EU foreign ministers is a “reconfirmation of the priority that both the EU and the Member States give to the stability and security of states” in this region, including “through greater involvement with a view to a lasting settlement of protracted (...)

Declic community protest in Victoriei Square: Cut special pensions The Declic grassroots movement staged on Friday a choreographed protest in Bucharest's Victoriei Square, with approximately 100 people unfurling three 30-meter-long banners that read "Cut special pensions". The Declic community is calling on the government to finalize the bill that (...)

 


