Bucharest, June 27 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu points out that in Bucharest, which has the highest vaccination rate in the country, no case of COVID-19 has been registered in the last 24 hours, which shows that vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. "Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate in the country. Also in Bucharest, in the last 24 hours we had 0 (!!!) people infected with the SARS-COV 2 virus. Vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. It is that simple!", Prime Minister Citu stated on Sunday, in a post on his Facebook page. Almost 4.7 million Romanians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, according to the latest report, on Saturday, June 26, of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19. Thus, as of December 27, 2020, 8,880,515 doses of vaccine were administered to a number of 4,691,498 people, of whom 221,348 received a dose and 4,470,150 the second dose. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)