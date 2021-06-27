Orban: Whoever is elected PNL chairman must be prime minister

Orban: Whoever is elected PNL chairman must be prime minister. Piatra Neamt, June 27 /Agerpres/ - National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said that whoever is elected PNL chairman must be prime minister, adding that there is a big difference between him and the team that supports Florin Citu for the party leadership in terms of his relations with the liberals. "Mr. Tapu [Senator Eugen Tapu-Nazare, interim chair of PNL Neamt] said that the prime minister must also be the chair of the party. I say something else, that the one who is elected chair of PNL must be prime minister," Ludovic Orban told a Sunday's press conference in Piatra Neamt. He added that there is a big difference between him and the team that supports his opponent for the PNL chairmanship in terms of his relations with party members. "There is a big difference between me, and I don't mean my opponent, I mean the whole team that say they support him. (...) I have already maintained PNL unity after such a competition and I am certainly a guarantor of maintaining PNL unity after I win the elections in the party ", said the PNL leader. Orban said he would not use "any external factors," such as President Klaus Iohannis, to help him win the PNL leadership. "For me, the decision to elect the PNL president must belong entirely to the PNL members, who must make the decision regardless of considerations that may come from outside," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]