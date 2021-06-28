E-distributie Dobrogea launches bid for works on medium and low voltage installations, amounting to over 125 million lei

E-distributie Dobrogea launches bid for works on medium and low voltage installations, amounting to over 125 million lei. The maintenance, design, execution, and modernization works of electricity installations will take place in the counties of Constanța, Călărași, Ialomița, and Tulcea The offers are expected until the end of June for one or more lots put up for bid E-Distribuţie Dobrogea, the electricity distribution (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]