Promateris finalizes 2.5 million euro investment in the production of compostable packaging

Promateris finalizes 2.5 million euro investment in the production of compostable packaging. Promateris, Romanian industrial group and the leader in the CEE region in the production of compostable and biodegradable packaging, announces the completion of a new round of investments in the Buftea factory, in the total amount of 2.5 million euro. The capital, which was invested in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]