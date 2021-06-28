ForMins of Romania, Austria and Lithuania ended South Caucasus diplomatic tour on behalf of EU: We passed a message of European solidarity and commitment



ForMins of Romania, Austria and Lithuania ended South Caucasus diplomatic tour on behalf of EU: We passed a message of European solidarity and commitment.

During talks with Georgian officials in Tbilisi on Saturday, Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted the risks posed by the protracted conflicts on Georgian territory and the area to regional security and stability and reiterated Romania’s and the European Union’s support for the (...)