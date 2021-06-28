Vodafone’s European network 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources
Jun 28, 2021
Vodafone’s European network 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources.
Vodafone last week confirmed that its entire European operations – including mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail and offices – will be 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources from 1 July 2021, marking a key step towards Vodafone’s goal of reducing its own carbon emissions to (...)
