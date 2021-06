RTPR advised Keez founders on the sale of majority stake to Visma

RTPR advised Keez founders on the sale of majority stake to Visma. This is the 16th M&A deal signed by RTPR in the last 10 months RTPR has assisted the founders of Keez in relation to the sale of the majority stake to Visma group, one of the largest software development companies in Romania, based in Norway. Keez offers full accounting and... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]