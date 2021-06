Unirea Shopping Center Turnover Declines 5% in 2020, to RON56.7M

Unirea Shopping Center Turnover Declines 5% in 2020, to RON56.7M. Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, had a turnover of RON56.7 million in 2020, down 5% on the year, and a net profit of RON5 million from RON5.3 million in 2019, it said in its earnings report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]