OMV Petrom Invests EUR70M Replacing Coke Drums at Petrobrazi Refinery

OMV Petrom Invests EUR70M Replacing Coke Drums at Petrobrazi Refinery. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, will invest approximately EUR70 million at the Petrobrazi refinery, to replace facilities that are essential during the refining process, the company said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]