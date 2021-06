DIY Retailer Brick Romania Posts RON62.2M Turnover in 1H/2021

Brick Romania, a local DIY and home improvement retailer in Constanta, had a turnover of RON62.6 million in the first half of 2021, up 15% compared with the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]