CFA Analysts See Leu Above 5 Units vs Euro in Next 12 Months, Inflation at 3.75%.

Financial analysts expect the Romanian leu will depreciate to over 5 units to the euro in the next 12 months (June 2021-June 2022), while inflation is seen averaging 3.75% during the same period, a monthly poll by CFA Romania showed (...)