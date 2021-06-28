Romanian group Bittnet buys 20% stake in Czech IT training company DataScript

Romanian group Bittnet buys 20% stake in Czech IT training company DataScript. Bittnet (BNET), a Romanian IT group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, acquired a 20% stake in Czech IT training company DataScript for EUR 275,000. In addition, the Romanian group said it would invest an additional EUR 500.000 in debt financing over the next three (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]