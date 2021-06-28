PM Citu congratulates party fellows who won the partial local elections: Romanians need to know that there is only one solution for development – the Liberal administration



PM Citu congratulates party fellows who won the partial local elections: Romanians need to know that there is only one solution for development – the Liberal administration.

Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulates his National Liberal Party (PNL) colleagues who won the partial local elections, adding that quality human resources, financial resources and vision are key to development in the “next eight years of Liberal government”. “The key to Romania’s development in (...)