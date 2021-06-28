 
June 28, 2021

World Vision Romania campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination in rural areas
Jun 28, 2021

World Vision Romania will run a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination in Romania's rural areas, the organization said in a release on Monday. For a fast access of the foundation's beneficiaries and of the communities to COVID vaccines, World Vision Romania will cooperate with the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), with other institutions and national and local authorities, campaigning for widespread vaccination as the quickest way to protection and safety. Also, intensified efforts to vaccinate the population mean safely reopening schools in vulnerable communities, the foundation said. World Vision Romania's support to communities will consist in facilitating access to information on safe, free and voluntary COVID-19 vaccination. The foundation will also work with local and central authorities to find the most appropriate ways for specific communities to get access to vaccination centers, mobile vaccination teams or family physicians enrolled in the program. Organization employees and volunteers will inform both the main community influencers (mayor's office representatives, doctors, teachers, priests etc.), as well as rural residents about the importance of getting the shot. For the pro-vaccination messages to reach as many people from vulnerable communities as possible, World Vision Romania has designed a set of communication materials to clarify and debunk the many myths related to the COVID-19 vaccination. The leaflets will reach the recipients in an envelope, helping them distinguish between false and true information about vaccination. Posters and information on COVID-19 vaccination will be displayed both in the busiest community areas as well as in social media. The promotional messages have already reached over 1,500 families in the counties of Cluj, Ialomita, Dolj and Valcea, with almost 4,000 people being exposed to the campaign. World Vision posters were seen by almost 80,000 people in these counties. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

