PM Citu congratulates colleagues who won local elections and talks about 8 years of Liberal government

PM Citu congratulates colleagues who won local elections and talks about 8 years of Liberal government. Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulates his National Liberal Party (PNL) colleagues who won the partial local elections, adding that quality human resources, financial resources and vision are key to development in the "next eight years of Liberal government". "The key to Romania's development in the next eight years of Liberal government is simple: quality human resources, financial resources and vision. We have them all. My colleagues who won the partial local elections are proof for that! (...) Romanians need to know that there is only one solution for development - the Liberal administration," the prime minister wrote on Facebook. He conveyed congratulatory messages to Liberal winners of local government office: Mihai-Cristian Lazar, Irina Cojocaru, Daniel Sanzaiana, Danut Codrean, Adrian-Dan Ciocan, Monica-Silvia Ceausescu, Mihai Visinescu, Virgil-Daniel Gruia, Horatiu-Mihai Lazar, Leontin-Dorin Hibais, Daniela-Mihaiela Csatlos-Koncz, Raul-Gabriel Niculae, Gabriel Lupulescu, Vasile Iliut, Niculae-Ioan Pop. AGERPRES (AS - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]