Managers' short-term forecast: Activity rise expected in construction, retail, services over June - August. Activity in the construction, retail and services sectors is seen increasing in the next three months, while the headcount in the respective fields will rise moderately, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the June 2021 business survey, managers expect a moderate increase in the manufacturing industry's production volume (short-term balance +12 percent), with a sharp rise in beverage manufacturing (short-term balance +66 percent), while the number of employees is projected to stay relatively stable - short-term balance of +1 percent for the manufacturing industry overall. The short-term balance for prices is forecast at 18 percent in the next three months. For construction, the volume of production is projected to grow (short-term balance +25 percent), as is the number of employees - 10 percent short-term balance. The prices of construction works are expected to increase (short-term balance +36 percent). In the retail trade sector, the managers' estimates for the next three months are for an upward trend of the economic activity (short-term balance +22 percent), the volume of orders to the suppliers of goods is seen going up ( short-term balance +14 percent), while the number of employees is expected to grow moderately (short-term balance +13 percent). Company managers consider the retail prices will record a short-term balance of plus 28 percent. The June 2021 estimates show that demand for services (turnover) will increase in the next three months (short-term balance +17 percent), and the short-term balance for the number of employees will be positive (+7 percent). Managers' estimates show that sales or invoicing prices for services will tend to increase moderately (short-term balance +9 percent). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]