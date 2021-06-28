RO startup The Outfit raises EUR 0.3 mln funding for its personal styling service

Romanian startup The Outfit raised EUR 300,000 in pre-seed funding from a group of investors that also includes Fintech OS co-founder Sergiu Negut. The other investors were Venture Growth Partners, Alexandru Ghiță, and Ilinca Păun. Founded by Horia Stupu, Șerban Buliga and Ciprian Dudulea, The (...)