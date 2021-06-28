Qualitance collaboratively develops the first mobile application for iconic beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills

Qualitance collaboratively develops the first mobile application for iconic beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. QUALITANCE, the international innovation, tech, and Artificial Intelligence company founded and headquartered in Romania, has announced the co-design and co-development of the first mobile application of global beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. The app, which is the result of a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]