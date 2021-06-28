Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 37 on 10,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 37 on 10,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 37 in the last 24 hours following more than 10,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Monday there were 1,080,667 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,045,351 were declared cured. According to the GCS, 8,316,206 RT-PCR tests and 1,433,354 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 4,533 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (2,312 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,221 on request); as many as 6,190 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours. A total of 5 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24 hours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]