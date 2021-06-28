GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 37 following over 10.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 37 in the last 24 hours following more than 10,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Monday there were 1,080,667 (...)