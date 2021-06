Alser Forest Bonds Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System June 30

Alser Forest Bonds Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System June 30. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday announced that Alser Forest bonds will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of BVB, under the ticker symbol ALS24E, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]