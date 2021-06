Simtel Shares Start Trading On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange July 1

Simtel Shares Start Trading On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange July 1. The shares of Romanian engineering and technology entrepreneurial company Simtel Team (SMTL.RO) will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 1, 2021, per stock market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]