The European Union Digital COVID Certificate will become available for download in Romania on July 1 on certificat-covid.gov.ro, senior official with Romania's Health Ministry Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Monday. Baciu added that those who do not have access to the internet will be able to obtain the certificate with the aid of their family physicians or the public health directorates. "These can also be downloaded in Romania on July 1 from certificat-covid.gov.ro. You visit the page, create an account; after we have created an account, we are sent a link to our email address, we click on that link and we will be able to download the certificate for one or any of the situations we find ourselves in. For those who do not have access to the internet, they can obtain the certificate with the aid of family physicians or public health directorates of their respective counties," Baciu explained. He said there would also be a dedicated call centre and a six-week transition period in which both the existing vaccination certificates could be used. "There will also be a call centre for certain exceptions that will take over all the requests that will be solved by a technical working group, which will have this role to solve any kind of particular situations. We will have a transition period of six weeks in which the existing certificate, let's call it classic, can be used, just to give everyone time, to give everyone the opportunity to get their vaccination certificate, so that no problems are created," the senior official added. The certificate is a document that will facilitate safe free movement of citizens in the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Precisely because there is a great diversity of documents - whether we are talking about vaccination certificates or testing certificates - so as not to generate kilometre-long queues at the checkpoints, where all these documents should be checked, in all European languages, which would create a very long waiting time, this modern and very fast, very efficient digital formula has been found. You get a QR code that is generated when the digital COVID certificate is issued as proof for vaccination, negative test results in the last 72 hours, or for positive testing in the last 180 days, which is equivalent to going through the disease and recovering. For any of these instances you are issued a digital certificate that has a QR code. You can have it on your phone, if it's a smart phone, or in digital format. Basically, this QR code is scanned at the checkpoints and things go very quickly, no further verifications of the authenticity and veracity of these documents are necessary," said Baciu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu- Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) * Photo source: andrei-baciu.ro