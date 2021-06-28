PSD's Ciolacu: 20 votes from ruling MPs would be needed for motion of no-confidence to succeed



National leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that on Tuesday, all the Social Democrat MP will attend a debate and vote on the motion of no-confidence, and for the motion to succeed it would take 20 of votes of the power MPs. "PSD will be present in full tomorrow [Tuesday] for the motion of no-confidence. There was only one lawmaker who has an incurable disease and undergoing treatment, but he will show up for this motion. I understood that the entire AUR [Alliance for Romanian Unity] group is present. I have talked with them; we do not have a political project, but they have publicly announced that they will vote for the motion. The non-affiliated MPs have announced they will come, and I assume that there will be votes from the minority group as well. It would take 20 votes from the power MPs for the motion to succeed,' Ciolacu told TVR public broadcaster. He added that the fact that the MPs of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) coalition at rule will be held in the benches and will not vote "is an instrument of blackmail and negotiation from [PM] Citu." "We will find out in 2-3 days what they negotiated today. When you see any appointment made. (...) If I were in Orban's place, I would make a gesture of patriotism and urge my colleagues to vote on this motion," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu- Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)