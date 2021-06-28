COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 19,220 people immunized in last 24 hours; 8,346 - with first dose

COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 19,220 people immunized in last 24 hours; 8,346 - with first dose. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours 19,220 vaccine doses were administered, of which 14,049 - the Pfizer vaccine, 4,189 - Johnson&Johnson, 557 - the Moderna vaccine and 425 - the AstraZeneca vaccine. CNCAV shows that, during the same interval, 8,346 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 10,874 with the second one. As of December 27, 2020, there were 8,916,725 doses administered to a number of 4,705,718 people, of whom 207,195 received the first dose and 4,498,523 received the second one. Five adverse reactions were recorded in the last 24 hours, all general. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been registered 16,571 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,778 local and 14,793 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]