Inter Cars Romania 2020 Turnover Up Over 9% YoY To Over RON958M In 2020

Inter Cars Romania 2020 Turnover Up Over 9% YoY To Over RON958M In 2020. Car parts and accessories wholesaler Inter Cars Romania, part of Polish Inter Cars Group, reported a turnover of nearly RON958.3 million (EUR198.8 million) in 2020, up over 9% from 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]