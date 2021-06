Belgium’s Carmeuse 2020 Profit Doubles YoY To Over RON36.1M

Belgium’s Carmeuse 2020 Profit Doubles YoY To Over RON36.1M. Belgian company Carmeuse Holding, which hold three lime manufacturing plants in Romania, registered a turnover of RON204 million (EUR42.3 million) in 2020, up nearly 5% from 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]