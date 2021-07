RO officials probed for embezzlement in sea rescue ships procurement

RO officials probed for embezzlement in sea rescue ships procurement. Several employees of the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM), including the agency’s director, are investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate for the purchase of four ships at a price of RON 85 mln (nearly EUR 20 mln, VAT excluded), allegedly twice the market (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]