RO flag carrier Tarom switches to four-day week, cuts wages as well. All the 1,400 employees of the Romanian flag carrier Tarom will work only four days a week as of July 1, in the middle of the summer season, according to a decision announced by the company’s CEO Catalin Prunariu only two days in advance. The wages will be cut proportionally. Such a measure was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]