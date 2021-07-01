Shares of RO medical services provider MedLife rally on new legislation

Shares of RO medical services provider MedLife rally on new legislation. The shares of medical services provider MedLife soared 24% in the last month at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, propelled by the so-called “co-payment law” likely to strengthen its financial profile. The emergency ordinance passed last week by the Government, by which private medical services (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]