Pandemic Caused 30% Decline in Food and Drink Service Sector Revenue in 2020

Pandemic Caused 30% Decline in Food and Drink Service Sector Revenue in 2020. The restaurant, cafe and bar market reached RON13.2 billion at the end of 2020, 30% lower than in 2019. These are the first official data about the impact of the pandemic on the bar and restaurant market, one of the worst hit in both Romania and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]