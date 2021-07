Romanian president decorates survivors of 1941 Iași pogrom

Romanian president decorates survivors of 1941 Iași pogrom. President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree to decorate three survivors of the June 1941 Iași pogrom, the Presidential Administration announced. They are Cernea Musi-Mihail, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur. "To show the utmost respect for the suffering enduring during the Second World War, for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]