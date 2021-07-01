French Film Festival jubilee debuts today in 12 cities

French Film Festival jubilee debuts today in 12 cities. Romania's French Film Festival marks its 25th year with an anniversary summer edition that will take place July 1 - 11 in 12 cities across the country. The festival's five sections, specifically Young Talent Feature Film Competition, Films of the Year Panorama, Carte blanche for five Romanian filmmakers, Young Talent Short Film Competition and Le Meilleur du FFF will each feature five films, according to a 5 x 5 = 25 structure designed to honor this year's jubilee, event coordinator Ioana Dragomirescu told a press conference in early June. According to her, the Young Talents Feature Competition will present new voices of French cinema, five debut films with a remarkable journey, which will compete for the Audience Award: "Slalom" - directed by Charlene Favier, "Seize Printemps/Spring Blossom" - directed by Suzanne Lindon, "Au nom de la terre/In the Name of the Land" - directed by Edouard Bergeon, "Vaurien/Rascal" - directed by Peter Dourountzis and "La troisieme guerre/The Third War" - directed by Giovanni Aloi. The Films of the Year Panorama, which brings together some of the most important recent French productions, presents six films, one of which is a "bonus": "Adieu les cons/Bye Bye Morons" - directed by Albert Dupontel, "Le Discours/The Speech" - directed by Laurent Tirard, "Antoinette dans les Cevennes/My Donkey, My Lover and I" - directed by Caroline Vignal, "Un Triomphe/The Big Hit"- directed by Emmanuel Courcol, "Les choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait/The Things We Say, the Things We Do" - directed by Emannuel Mouret, and " Été 85/Summer of 85" - directed by Francois Ozon. In the Young Talent Short Film Competition section, a first for the festival, a jury of three young film critics will choose the winning director from among "Palma" - directed by Alexe Poukine, "Dustin" - directed by Naila Guiguet, "Genius Loci" - directed by Adrien Merigeau, "Confinés dehors/Locked Out" - directed by Julien Goudichaud, and "Condition d'élévation/State of Elevation" - directed by Isabelle Prim. The section Le Meilleur du FFF debuted online on April 30 and has so far presented the films "Grand Central" - directed by Rebecca Zlotowski; "Le gout des Autres/The Taste of Others" - directed by Agnes Jaoul, presented on May 21; "Hippocrates/Hippocrates: Diary of a French Doctor" - by Thomas Lilti, on May 28; "Le Naissance des Pleuvres/Water Lilies" - directed by Celine Sciamma, on June 11; and "Les Deux Amis/Two Friends" - by Louis Garrel, on June 25. A novelty of the anniversary edition, Carte Blanche explores the cinematic universe of five of the most important Romanian filmmakers, each proposing a classic French title that has inspired them. Thus, Radu Jude picked "Traite de bave et d'eternite/Venom and Eternity", directed by Isidore Isou, Cristian Mungiu - "Van Gogh" by Maurice Pialat, Adina Pintilie - "Holy Motors", directed by Leos Carax, Cristi Puiu - "Buffet froid/Cold Cuts" by Bertrand Blier, and Corneliu Porumboiu -"L'Argent/Money", directed by Robert Bresson. The films will be screened both in cinemas and outdoors and, for the first time in the history of the festival, online. The screenings will take place in Bucharest, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, between July 1 and 11; Cluj-Napoca, at Cinema Victoria (July 1 - 4); Timisoara, at the West University (July 1 - 4); Iasi, at the French Institute - Fondane Hall (July 1 - 5); Arad, at Cinema Arta - Summer Garden (July 7 - 11); Brasov, at the 'Reduta' Cultural Center (July 3 - 4); Braila, at the Sunrise Marina Terrace (July 1 - 4); Constanta, at the 'Jean Constantin' Cinema (July 1 - 4); Sfantu Gheorghe, at Cinema Arta by Citiplex (July 8 - 11); Sibiu, at the Culture Factory - Lulu Hall (July 8 - 11); Suceava, at the 'Stefan cel Mare' University (July 1 - 4); and Targu Mures, at the Summer Theater (July 8 - 11).