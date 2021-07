Rompetrol Rafinare Seeks to Reduce Share Capital by Maximum RON3B

Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), part of KMG International and 44.7% owned by the Romanian state, seeks to reduce its share capital by as much as RON3 billion from the current share capital of RON4.4 billion to balance its book value to its nominal