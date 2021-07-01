GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 31 following 26.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 31 following 26.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours. A number of 31 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following almost 26,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]