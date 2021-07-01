Publicis Groupe Announces Regional Leadership Appointments for Central & Eastern Europe

Publicis Groupe Announces Regional Leadership Appointments for Central & Eastern Europe. Tomas Lauko named Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), with responsibilities for 15 markets in the region; Maria Tudor promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Groupe CEE; Paula Sobieszek has been appointed Business Development Director, Publicis (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]