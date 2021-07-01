Vodafone study: For about 60% of Romanians living in urban areas pandemic provokes a new perception of country life



More than 60% of Romanians living in urban areas could imagine moving to the countryside; This is a main finding of the Vodafone Institute’s Digitising Europe Pulse, a citizen survey, conducted by Kantar in 15 European countries; For 59% of the urban Romanians the pandemic provokes a new (...)