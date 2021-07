Chambers enter into Parliamentary recess until September 1

Chambers enter into Parliamentary recess until September 1. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are set to go into recess starting Thursday and until September 1. The National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union – Party of Unity, Freedom and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) majority, formed in December (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]