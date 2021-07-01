SoNoRo Conac: Chamber music concert series spotlights historic buildings in Romania

SoNoRo Conac: Chamber music concert series spotlights historic buildings in Romania. This year’s edition of SoNoRo Conac, a series of 15 chamber music concerts held in buildings with a remarkable history, kicks off on July 5. The project, with concerts held in various places in the country, aims to revitalize important architectural works and bring chamber music to areas with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]